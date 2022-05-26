Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.54% of Midland States Bancorp worth $24,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $567.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03.

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.36 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $61,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

