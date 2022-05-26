Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.44% of SP Plus worth $22,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SP Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. SP Plus Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $721.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.50.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

