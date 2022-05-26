Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $23.83 Million Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,512 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.32% of Donegal Group worth $23,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $492.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at $102,263.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 135,735 shares of company stock worth $1,992,033. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

