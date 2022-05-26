Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $24.14 Million Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,576 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Switch worth $24,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $33,440,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Switch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 840.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s payout ratio is 525.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWCH. Raymond James lowered Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

