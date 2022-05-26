Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 178,608 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of Editas Medicine worth $23,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 8,546.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of EDIT opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $697.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.06. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.07. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

