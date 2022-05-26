Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,456 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Liberty Latin America worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 139.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 54.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after buying an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 40,483 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 555,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

LILA stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

