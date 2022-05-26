DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.02% of DMC Global worth $22,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get DMC Global alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $34,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.48, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BOOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

About DMC Global (Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.