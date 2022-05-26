Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,911. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.