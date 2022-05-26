Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Exponent by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $88.51 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Exponent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

