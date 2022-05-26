Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Holdings Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,369 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 111,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

FUTY opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

