Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $111.00

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $111.00 and last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 3222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.72.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of Five Below by 19,421.0% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 698,184 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after acquiring an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $99,170,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

