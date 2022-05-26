Fosun International Ltd Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.6% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Apple by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Apple by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,217,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,281,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,326 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,458,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 135,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Apple by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.