Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,130 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMS stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $42.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

FMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($64.89) to €57.00 ($60.64) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($90.32) to €83.40 ($88.72) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($70.21) to €61.00 ($64.89) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

