Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Stake Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.69. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 100.86%.

PAC has been the subject of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

