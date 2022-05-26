Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7,546.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

