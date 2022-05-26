Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hibbett by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hibbett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

