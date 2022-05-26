HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,550 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $754,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,189,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

GVIP stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $106.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.