HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 61,757 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 229.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Interface worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 75.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 15.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

