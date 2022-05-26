HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 673 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 40.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE EVTC opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,693. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

