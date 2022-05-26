HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 386.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Aegon by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEG stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

Aegon ( NYSE:AEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter. Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities analysts predict that Aegon will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

AEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.00 ($5.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.60 ($5.96) to €5.80 ($6.17) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.32) to €4.70 ($5.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

