HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

