HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,390,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,030,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,193,000 after buying an additional 204,292 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI opened at $142.73 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.37 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.