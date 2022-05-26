HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 304 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,136,000. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landstar System by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 52,491 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landstar System by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.83.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $151.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.78. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.