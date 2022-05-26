HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 36,641 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 381.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,641 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLY opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34.

