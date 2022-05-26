HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 48,666 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,666 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Globalstar worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 629.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

