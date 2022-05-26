HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 582,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Ring Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 854,787 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,921,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,489,414 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,524,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 112,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

