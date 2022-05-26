HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,039 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,535,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $6.24 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Nikola’s revenue was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

