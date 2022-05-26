HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,561,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 290,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 106,664 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, Director Kerry A. Galvin purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,550 shares of company stock valued at $383,109 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

NYSE OEC opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

