HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 94,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

