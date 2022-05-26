HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,704,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after acquiring an additional 494,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,025,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after acquiring an additional 221,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AVLR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.81.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $46,791,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,280 shares of company stock worth $6,038,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.