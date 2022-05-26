HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,342 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,804,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 906.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.45.

Shares of CG stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.55. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 17.69%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

