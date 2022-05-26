HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.88 and its 200-day moving average is $116.49. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $136.82.

