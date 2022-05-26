HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after acquiring an additional 131,735 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,417,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,700,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,520,000 after acquiring an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 67.2% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,241,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 901,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

