HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

NYSEARCA:POCT opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.