HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYF. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter.

RYF opened at $56.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

