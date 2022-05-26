HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 132,949 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,664,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $153,975,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 753,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,770 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $71.29 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.