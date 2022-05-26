HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USEP. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USEP opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

