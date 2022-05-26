HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,508 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $26.88 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

