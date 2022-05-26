HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SSNC opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

