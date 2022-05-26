HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,214 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.