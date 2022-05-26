HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.92% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMAY. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth $1,009,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter worth $730,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

BMAY stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.97.

