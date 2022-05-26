HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tronox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tronox by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Tronox news, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $59,681.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tronox stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tronox Holdings plc has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROX. StockNews.com began coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

