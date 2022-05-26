HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Global X MLP ETF worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $43.45.

