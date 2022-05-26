HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,756 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 209,036 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,750,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

WEN stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.