HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,030 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of SeaSpine worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 430.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 432,433.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

SPNE opened at $8.31 on Thursday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. SeaSpine’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

