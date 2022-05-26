HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 635 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,984,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth $2,954,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $78.28 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $147.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.59.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.