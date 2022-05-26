HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 884 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $183.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

