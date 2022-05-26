HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.92% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XJH. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,153.0% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 441,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 427,953 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 763.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 41,444 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XJH opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.41. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $40.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.