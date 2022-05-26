HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 54.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

In other Sprinklr news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,580.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,110,559 shares of company stock worth $16,338,913 over the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

