HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

PJUL stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.